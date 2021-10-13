Old Chicago Reopens in Katy, Texas

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOld Chicago is back with a new modern restaurant design serving its signature dishes and legendary beer to the Katy community. Old Chicago, located at 24515 Katy Freeway, celebrated its highly anticipated return by joining the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and other city officials during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 11. Fans of Old Chicago arrived at the ceremony to line up early to be one of the first 100 dine-in guests to receive free Pizza for a Year.

