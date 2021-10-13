CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Lowe's son John roasts his then and now sleeveless vest pics

By Jovita Trujillo
 5 days ago

Rob Lowe just wanted to show off how little he has aged since 1985 but his son John Lowe was quick to humble his dad in the comments. On October 12th the 27-year-old actor shared a then and now photo on the set of his show 9-1-1: Lonestar , compared to a pic from the 1985 film Youngblood . In both pictures, he is rocking a sleeveless vest with no shirt underneath. “911: Lonestar 2021 vs Youngblood 1985 Who wore it better?” He asked in the caption. Just an hour later his 26-year-old son scrolled by the photo and couldn’t resist sharing his opinion in the comments, “Neither of you wore it better. There’s no better here,” he quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jAl4_0cPqXFGY00 Rob Lowe

Johnny has been leaving hilarious comments on his dad‘s page for years and people look forward to reading them. Several people commented they “came for your son’s comments.” While John’s comment is sitting at the top with over 5 thousand likes, there were plenty of people who came to Rob’s defense. “@johnnylowe your so funny. But your dad did age like a fine wine. But, don’t tell him,” one user wrote. Others added, “sorry have to say your dad has and always will be a handsome dude no matter what age he is—but I do love your comments. 😂” and, “ I beg to differ! Double hot-ness 🔥🔥.”

John has been roasting his dad in the comments for years. This past July he shared a photo with him for fathers day and tagged John Stamos in the caption. And in 2019 he called out his dad after he shared a strange sweaty selfie, “The subtle art of taking a selfie in front of ur Emmy nominations” he commented.

And when Rob fell for a dumb Instagram privacy policy chain post Johnny wrote, “Oh god” with a facepalm emoji. “You literally have a son who went to Law School. @matthewewardlowe” come get him he wrote. And just two weeks ago when the Parks and Recreations actor welcomed their new furry friend to the family named “Daisy,” Johnny corrected him in the comments saying her name was actually “Frito.”

Rob and his wife Sheryl Berkoff , share sons Matthew and John. “Family means absolutely everything to Rob. It‘s what’s kept him grounded and sober now for nearly 26 years. It helped Rob organize the priorities in his life,” a source previously told Closer. The insider said the couple is very proud of their sons and that the boys really are Rob‘s “best friends.”

Comments / 0

