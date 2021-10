Even over the last year, the leading cause of death in America is heart disease. While there are many factors that can influence someone's risk, our diets (particularly our sodium and saturated fat intake) have a great impact on our overall heart health. In a recent survey, it was estimated that almost 90% of American adults consume more salt than the recommended max of 2,300 milligrams per day. There are several other negative consequences of consuming too much salt, such as frequent headaches, increased dementia risk and greater likelihood of kidney stones. All that is to say, most Americans could stand to cut down.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO