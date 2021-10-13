CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds indict man on gun, drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served prison time for killing a social worker in a 2010 traffic accident has been indicted on gun and drug charges by a federal grand jury.

Eric Brady, 35, has been charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment, which was handed down in March, was unsealed after Brady was arrested Wednesday. He waived a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson, court records show.

The indictment charges Brady with trying to sell the drugs Feb. 28, 2020, while also saying he had a .38-caliber revolver and a 9mm handgun on the same date.

The indictment is not more specific. An affidavit in the case has been sealed.

The government is also looking to seize $1,834 from Brady they say is profit he gained from selling drugs.

Brady was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to six months in prison on a charge of vehicular homicide in April of 2013 for a January 2009 crash that killed Kim Sullivan, 42, of Austintown, who worked at the Sojourner House domestic violence shelter.

That sentence ran concurrently to a five year sentence Brady was serving at the time for an aggravated robbery charge.

In 2017, Brady was sentenced to 18 months in prison in common pleas court after pleading guilty to several drug charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

