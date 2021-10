Senior Kennedy Morgan walked toward the sideline and flashed an infectious smile. Just a few seconds later, she joined her teammates as they mobbed each other in celebration. After 80 minutes of nonstop, adrenaline-pumping play, Morgan grabbed the ball for one last throw-in and let it fly into the night sky as the last seconds came off the clock at Belleville. It was the final sequence for top-seeded West Orange as it bested sixth-seeded Livingston, 2-1, in the Essex County final.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO