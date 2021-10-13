Yoder Weather Forecast
YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain and snow showers likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
