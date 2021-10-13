CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoder, CO

Yoder Weather Forecast

Yoder Post
 5 days ago

YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cPqX1zd00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain and snow showers likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Yoder Post

