Buxton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
