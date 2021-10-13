London Jewelers’ experts on the top luxury watch trends of 2021
When it comes to luxury watches, the time is right for sparkle and shine. “We’re seeing a lot of feel-good purchases as people are starting to realize that we’re coming to an almost adjusted normal again,” says Zach Udell, vice president of London Jewelers, the venerable family-owned jewelry and watch retailer. “There are weddings, big events, life moments that are actually happening in-person, and that’s even more of a reason to celebrate after living through a year and a half of the unknown.”nypost.com
