Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Littlefork
(LITTLEFORK, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Littlefork Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Littlefork:
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 51 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0