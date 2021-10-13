CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

Cloudy forecast for Houston — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Houston Daily
 5 days ago

(HOUSTON, OH.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Houston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cPqWtsn00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

