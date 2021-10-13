Weather Forecast For Cando
CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 48 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Thursday, October 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
