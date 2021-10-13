CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benkelman, NE

Benkelman Daily Weather Forecast

Benkelman News Beat
Benkelman News Beat
 5 days ago

BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cPqWoiO00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

Benkelman News Beat

Benkelman News Beat

Benkelman, NE
