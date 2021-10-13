Warm weather comes to an end

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The workweek kicks off with a couple of warm days, but a cooldown is coming. Monday is off to a cool start in much of the state, but temperatures will reach the 70s by the afternoon. A high of 75 is expected in the Twin Cities. Skies will stay clear through the day. (credit: CBS) It will stay mild overnight before another warm day on Tuesday, with a high of 72 in the metro. Clouds will move in throughout the day Tuesday, and Wednesday will bring rain and cooler temperatures. After midweek, temperatures will hover in the low 50s for a few days. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said the Twin Cities could even see some frost when waking up this weekend. More On WCCO.com: None Hurt After Shots Fired Inside Plymouth Movie Theater Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home 2 Crashes On I-35W Leave 1 Dead Coach Mike Zimmer Wants Vikings To Find A ‘Killer Instinct’

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO