4-Day Weather Forecast For Scobey
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain and snow during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight
- High 38 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
