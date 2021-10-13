Daily Weather Forecast For Clayton
CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
