Hallock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0