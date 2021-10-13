CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chappell, NE

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Chappell

Chappell News Flash
Chappell News Flash
 5 days ago

(CHAPPELL, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Chappell, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chappell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cPqWgea00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Seagoville (TX) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Seagoville

(SEAGOVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seagoville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chappell, NE
Grayling (MI) Weather Channel

Grayling Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grayling: Monday, October 18: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Partly sunny then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight; Thursday, October
GRAYLING, MI
Nekoosa (WI) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(NEKOOSA, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nekoosa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
NEKOOSA, WI
Chappell News Flash

Chappell News Flash

Chappell, NE
16
Followers
336
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chappell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy