Daily Weather Forecast For Correctionville

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 57 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.