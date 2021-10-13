4-Day Weather Forecast For Monterey
MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
