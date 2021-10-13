4-Day Weather Forecast For Tillar

TILLAR, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



