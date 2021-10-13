4-Day Weather Forecast For Tillar
TILLAR, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
