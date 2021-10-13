CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillar, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tillar

 5 days ago

TILLAR, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cPqWZQN00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

