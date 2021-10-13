3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Eureka

(EUREKA, NV.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Eureka, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 45 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 55 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



