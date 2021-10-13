CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Eureka

Eureka Bulletin
Eureka Bulletin
 5 days ago

(EUREKA, NV.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Eureka, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cPqWYXe00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

‘You Have To Be Totally Prepared Up Here’: Early-Season Snowstorm Hits Sierra

KINGVALE (CBS13) – An early-season snowstorm is hitting the Sierra, but are we prepared? “Even just last winter, the mild winter, I pulled out a bunch of people in the snow who were in two-wheel drive or something on the side of the road, stuck,” said Hunter Cearley. The National Weather Service is calling the storm one of the first “bigger” storms of the season, saying it could bring several inches of much-needed snow. However, the winter weather is welcome news for Cearley. He’s familiar with driving in the snow and has helped several drivers in the past. “People either put them on way...
ENVIRONMENT
Silver Springs (NV) Weather Channel

Silver Springs Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Springs: Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Slight chance of light rain
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
Weiser (ID) Weather Channel

Weiser Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Weiser: Monday, October 18: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October
WEISER, ID
Eureka Bulletin

Eureka Bulletin

Eureka, NV
5
Followers
249
Post
339
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy