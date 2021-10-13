4-Day Weather Forecast For Medway
MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 16
Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
