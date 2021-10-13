San Luis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 23 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 22 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 46 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
