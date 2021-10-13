4-Day Weather Forecast For Chambers
CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0