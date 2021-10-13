Daily Weather Forecast For Peach Springs
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
