Wednesday rain in Howard: Ideas to make the most of it

(HOWARD, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Howard, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Howard:

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 55 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 54 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 62 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.