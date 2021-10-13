Wednesday set for rain in Springdale — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SPRINGDALE, WA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Springdale, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springdale:

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 44 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 49 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly Cloudy High 54 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



