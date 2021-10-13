Rhinelander Weather Forecast
RHINELANDER, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0