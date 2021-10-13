Weather Forecast For Geneva
GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
