Ionia, MI

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

 5 days ago

(IONIA, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ionia Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ionia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cPqWDFd00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
70
Followers
488
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

