Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities
(IONIA, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ionia Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ionia:
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
