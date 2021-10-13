Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(IONIA, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ionia Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ionia:

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.