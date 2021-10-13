CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest. City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Forrest City News Alert
 5 days ago

FORREST. CITY, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cPqWCMu00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

