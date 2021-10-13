Forrest. City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORREST. CITY, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
