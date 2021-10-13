CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Camden

Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 5 days ago

(CAMDEN, AR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Camden Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0cPqWAbS00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

