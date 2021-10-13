Clarksdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLARKSDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



