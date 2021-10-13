CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Wednesday rain in De Soto meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 5 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in De Soto, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for De Soto:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cPqW72W00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

