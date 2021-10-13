Wednesday set for clouds in Mount Sterling - 3 ways to make the most of it
(MOUNT STERLING, KY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Mount Sterling Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mount Sterling:
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
