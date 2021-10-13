CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, ID

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Mountain Home News Watch
 5 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Mountain Home, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain Home:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cPqW4OL00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

