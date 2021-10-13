Rutland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 16
Light Rain
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
