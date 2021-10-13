Daily Weather Forecast For Alexander City
ALEXANDER CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
