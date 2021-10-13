Fort Payne Weather Forecast

FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers and thunderstorms likely then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.