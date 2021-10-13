Fort Payne Weather Forecast
FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms likely then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0