Weather Forecast For Pendleton

PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.