Weather Forecast For Pendleton
PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
