Altus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0