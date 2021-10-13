Sunnyside Daily Weather Forecast
SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of frost overnight
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
