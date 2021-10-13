4-Day Weather Forecast For Uvalde
UVALDE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0