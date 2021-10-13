Hannibal Daily Weather Forecast
HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
