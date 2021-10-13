4-Day Weather Forecast For River Falls
RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
