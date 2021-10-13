4-Day Weather Forecast For River Falls

RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



