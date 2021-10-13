Weather Forecast For Cleveland
CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
