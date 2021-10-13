Bay City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BAY CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
