Susanville Weather Forecast
SUSANVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny
- High 61 °F, low
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0