Deming Daily Weather Forecast
DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0