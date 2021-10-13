Radford Daily Weather Forecast
RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
